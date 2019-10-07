Flu shots are advised to prevent the illness this season.
A press release states Northfield Hospital + Clinics makes it convenient with walk-in flu vaccine days at its four primary care clinics. Walk-in dates are available through October in Farmington, Lakeville and Lonsdale – and through December in Northfield. The release states choosing a convenient time and location can be done by visiting northfieldhospital.org/flu2019
It can take up to two weeks for your body to build up immunity to the flu virus once the shot is received.
The release states you can spread the flu to others even if you don’t feel sick. An estimated 20% to 30% of people carrying the flu virus have no symptoms. By getting vaccinated, you help protect yourself, your family, and those around you. (If you’re pregnant, your flu shot protects your baby, too.)
The release states walk-in shots typically take about 15 minutes. People can schedule appointments or receive the flue shot during another already planned clinic appointment.
Regional clinics and their phone numbers are listed below:
- Northfield Clinic: (507) 646-1494
- Farmington Clinic: (651) 460-2300
- Lakeville Clinic: (952) 469-0500
- Lonsdale Clinic: (507) 744-3245