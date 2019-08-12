Edina Realty CAC donation

The Edina Realty Foundation recently presented a $1,000 grant to the Northfield Communication Action Center. The foundation supports organizations that help homeless children, families and individuals in the communities where Edina Realty does business. Much of the grant money comes directly from employees, Edina Realty Home Services real estate, title and mortage companies, or fundraising events. (Photo courtesy of Edina Realty Northfield)
Load comments