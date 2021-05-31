The city of Northfield invites volunteers to join a new family-friendly program called Adopt a Catch Basin to reduce flooding and keep water clean. Volunteers commit to inspecting their catch basin on a regular basis to keep them from becoming clogged with grass clippings, leaves, trash and other debris.
“While city staff clean and remove debris from the catch basins, with more than 3,000, it can be difficult to clean all of them, especially before a storm,” said Cole Johnson, the city’s water quality technician. “We need volunteers to help keep our storm water flowing properly and to keep our ponds and rivers healthy.”
When it rains, storm water enters catch basins and flows directly into ponds and rivers. The storm water does not get treated along the way. That means excess nutrients from leaves could breed harmful algae in ponds or debris could clog up pipes and cause flooding.
The program is for individuals, families, or small community groups ready to play an active role in preventing storm water pollution.
When signing up, volunteers can choose to care for a catch basin in a location convenient to them using the interactive map, and they can even give their catch basin a name.
Volunteers can learn more about the program and adopt at ci.northfield.mn.us/adoptcb.