A press release states the city of Northfield has looked into different ways for members of the community to stay safe throughout the winter season.
• Give snowplows plenty of room, as they frequently back up or make lane changes while plowing and applying ice control material.
• No parking is allowed on any city street between 2 to 6 a.m. from Nov. 15 to March 15. Vehicles ticketed for winter parking violations are subject to a $50 fine.
• When the city declares a snow emergency, there is no parking allowed on any public street or parking lot until the street is plowed from curb to curb. Violators may be ticketed and fined $75 and may be subject to towing.
• Owners and/or occupants of property adjacent to public sidewalks must keep them free from snow, ice and other obstacles.
• Sidewalks must be cleaned within 12 hours after snow and/or ice has stopped.
• If snow/ice is not cleared within 24 hours, the city can clear the sidewalk and charge your utility bill for the work.
• Clearing snow around fire hydrants is important for public safety. For those who live near a fire hydrants, a 3-foot clearance for accessibility is appreciated.
The release states people can stay updated by monitoring the city of Northfield website, KYMN Radio and the Northfield News online for snow emergency details. For those interested in signing up for Everbridge emergency notifications, including snow emergencies, go to ci.northfield.mn.us/alerts.