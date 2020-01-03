Danielle Kurtzleben, a political reporter for National Public Radio (NPR), will deliver Carleton College’s weekly convocation address from 10:50 to 11:50 a.m. Jan. 10, in Skinner Memorial Chapel, Winona Street, Northfield.
A press release states Kurtzleben will discuss the 2020 presidential election in her presentation.
As a political reporter, Kurtzleben is assigned to NPR’s Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for npr.org, and is a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with focuses on economic policy and gender politics.
Kurtzleben studied English at Carleton and went on to earn a master’s degree in global communication from George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.
Convocation is sponsored by Carleton College Events. For more information, including disability accommodations, call (507) 222-4308.