The following Northfield students earned honors at Riverland Community College for the 2021 spring semester:
Dean's list — Adriana Bermudez Araujo, Oscar Gaspar, Justin Malecha, Iris Reyes Mijares and Gracie Svien
President's list — Bruce Boudreau and Jose Suarez Hernandez
To be eligible for the president's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a GPA of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. For the dean's list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a GPA of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.