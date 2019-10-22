Trombonist and Northfield native JC Sanford and his quartet will celebrate the release of their new CD "KERATOCONUS" on Shifting Paradigm Records at 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at Imminent Brewing.
A press release states the recording was funded by a MN State Arts Board Arts Initiative grant, and 10% of CD sales will go to the National Keratoconus Foundation. The group consists of Sanford on trombone, Carleton jazz guitar professor Zacc Harris, bassist Chris Bates and drummer JT Bates. They'll be mainly playing Sanford's original compositions from the recording with some other things mixed in.
The release states they will also be doing a public workshop at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Hot Spot Music. Students interested in jazz and improvisation are particularly encouraged to attend.