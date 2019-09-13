Division Street will be closed from Eighth Street to Sixth Street, including the Division Street and Eighth Street intersection, beginning Monday.
According to a press release, the Division Street and Seventh Street intersection will remain open for Seventh Street east-west traffic as warranty work takes place on the Division Street and Eighth Street reconstruction project. A detour is expected to be in place using Ninth Street, Water Street and Sixth Street, detouring traffic around the work area.
The release states the closure/detour will be in place until Sept. 27.
Kasson-based Swenke Ims Contracting LLC is the prime contractor for the $3.72 million project.
The city advises motorists to drive with caution, slow in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.