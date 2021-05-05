"Just Fishing," written and illustrated by Northfielder Sharon Henry (Beaver’s Pond Press), reportedly shows readers how they can find peace and tranquility while spending time out on the lake with family. "Just Fishing" is a rhyming picture book with illustrations created in watercolor paints.
A press release states "Just Fishing" is Henry's second children’s book. Her first book is "Good Day, Sad Day, Same Day: A Day with my Mommy who has Bipolar Disorder."
See amazon.com/Just-Fishing-Sharon-Henry/dp/978-1-64343-805-4 to purchase the book. Learn more at sharonhenry9030 on Instagram or sharonhenryauthor on Facebook.