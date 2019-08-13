The recent LEGION Act (Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service) expanded the American Legion's eligibility dates; all Legions, including Northfield American Legion, are now open to all veterans who served during World War I or who served with at least one day of honorable service since Dec. 7, 1941. This opens the Legion to approximately 6 million veterans nationwide who had previously not been eligible.
For application details and further information about Northfield American Legion Post 84, contact Commander Michelle Bornick, 507-301-3719, or Membership Chair Ray Ozmun, 507-645-7777.