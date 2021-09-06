The Northfield Garden Club meets at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the Northfield United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall.
Heidi Brosseau, Knecht Nurseries landscape designer, will use a slide presentation to explain xeriscaping - landscaping deigned specifically for areas that are susceptible to drought, or for properties where water conservation is practiced. Derived from the Greek xeros meaning “dry”, the term means literally “dry landscape.” Masks will be required and social distancing will be mandatory, as per UMC's guidelines.
Visit TheNorthfieldGardenClub.org for more detailed location information.