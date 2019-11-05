A girl, Hadley Rose Mulvihill, was born at Northfield Hospital, Northfield, Minnesota, on Oct. 1, 2019 to Brienna Rose and Dennis Michael Mulvihill. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
A girl, Avian Kristine Kruse, was born at Northfield Hospital, Northfield, Minnesota, on Oct. 1, 2019 to Jordan Lea and Adam Michael Kruse. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.
A girl, Cecilia Jo Gallagher, was born at Northfield Hospital, Northfield, Minnesota, on Oct. 3, 2019 to Ashley Elaine and Martin Joseph Gallagher. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.
A girl, Hattie Elizabeth Adams, was born at Northfield Hospital, Northfield, Minnesota, on Oct. 6, 2019 to Kaitlin Jean and Anthony Todd Adams. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
A girl, Helen Katherine Toenies, was born at Northfield Hospital, Northfield, Minnesota, on Oct. 8, 2019 to Renee Marie and Christopher Donald Toenies. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
A girl, Rosario Adalina Diaz, was born at Northfield Hospital, Northfield, Minnesota, on Oct. 15, 2019 to Alexandra Catherine Brand and Jonathon Alejandro Diaz. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.
A boy, Jack Thomas Forbord, was born at Northfield Hospital, Northfield, Minnesota, on Oct. 16, 2019 to Tara Marie and William Vernon Forbord III. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
A girl, Lily Annalynn Jensen, was born at Northfield Hospital, Northfield, Minnesota, on Oct. 18, 2019 to Hailee Brook and Ryan Thomas Jensen. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
A boy, Mccoy Nathaniel Brand, was born at Northfield Hospital, Northfield, Minnesota, on Oct. 21, 2019 to Jacelyn Leigh and Nathan Robert Brand. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
A boy, Elijah Gordon Lingl, was born at Northfield Hospital, Northfield, Minnesota, on Oct. 25, 2019 to Danielle Marie and Zachary Florian Lingl. He weighed 8 pounds.