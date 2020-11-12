Visitors to the city of Northfield website will now notice some changes, as city staff switched the current website design to a brand new design.
A press release states visitors will notice a more modern, cleaner design with larger images for news and tiled information for news and events.
“We’re excited to freshen up our website and have a bit more flexibility on the homepage for important information,” said Michelle Mahowald, the city’s communications and human resources director. “We’re continually modifying and making improvements to our communication tools, so all of our community members a have better, more informed experience.”
Accessibility and continuing to make things age-friendly is reportedly the forefront of the new design.
“We’re adding a resizer tool to the interior pages, so users can increase the font size,” said Kara Trygestad, the city’s communication specialist. “The font size throughout the website will meet age-friendly specifications.”
The website redesign is part of the ongoing maintenance and hosting contract with the city’s website vendor, CivicPlus.
Visit the city’s website at: ci.northfield.mn.us and contact Mahowald at 507-645-3012 or michelle.mahowald@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.