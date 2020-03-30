The Northfield Arts Guild invites the community near and far to attend E-magination Celebration, a free day of online programming, including gallery tours, art making, and performances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A press release states the family friendly online event is a virtual re-imagining of the Guild’s annual Imagination Celebration that can be enjoyed from home.
"The Guild is thrilled to continue this annual tradition in a new, virtual setting," the release states. "Follow along on the Guild’s Facebook and YouTube pages with new content added regularly throughout the celebration, or catch up later as all of the videos will remain online."
Performance features include dances from Folklorico and Dance Theater Co., highlights from the Guild’s production of "Lend Me a Tenor" and behind-the- scenes footage of the Purple Door Youth Theater production of "The Prince and the Pauper."
A highlight of E-magination Celebration will be a series of teacher-led video tours of their students’ artwork in 20/20 VISION, this year’s All School Art Show.
"Make your own art at home throughout the day, as guided arts activities will be released throughout the day to paint, draw and create your own art using everyday household items," the release states.
Visit northfieldartsguild.org or email megan@northfieldartsguild.org for more information.