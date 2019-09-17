Northfield Public Schools, in collaboration with Equity Alliance MN, is hosting a presentation about implicit bias at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Northfield Middle School. Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend. Please direct any questions to Superintendent of Schools Matt Hillmann.
Northfield Public Schools to host implicit bias event Oct. 3
Most Popular
Articles
- 12-bed memory care facility opens
- Randolph educator named Outstanding Ag Teacher of the Year
- Mary Ann Larson
- Howard Clifford Olson
- Stanga not allowing injury to silence his contributions to Northfield football
- FRIDAY WRAP: Raider football falls, Rockets win
- Young Raiders provide speedy supplement for Northfield girls soccer
- Groundbreaking takes place on new Greenvale Park Elementary School building
- Temporary road closure planned as street work takes place
- Dundas votes against giving NAFRS fire chief complete personnel authority
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.