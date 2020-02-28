St. Olaf College performance

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. March 7, in Boe Memorial Chapel at St. Olaf College. A press release states the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra is widely regarded as one of the finest chamber orchestras in the world. The performance is free and open to the public. (Photo courtesy of Jacob Noordermeer)

