Mark Joseph will play at noon March 13 at Northfield Public Library, as the final concert in the series of events for the library's winter concert series.
A press release states 2020 finds Mark Joseph showing no signs of slowing down with the recent release of his new full-length album, “The Musician and the Muse.”
"The blues is front and center as Joseph explores both his expansive songwriting skills, and his explosive ability to make the guitar sing, cry, or challenge fans to question what is possible with a pick and some strings.