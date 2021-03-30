The Northfield Public Library will celebrate National Library Week (April 4 to 10, 2021) with fine forgiveness. A press release states that from April 5 through April 10, the library will waive all late fees.
"Library staff extend a warm welcome to all cardholders whose access to the library has been blocked by fines on overdue materials," the release states. "Fine forgiveness allows library cardholders access to all vital programs and resources as the library recovers outstanding items.
The Fine Forgiveness program requires cardholders to call or come into the library to verify their address and return any overdue materials. Fine Forgiveness applies only to items checked out before April 5. Fines and lost book charges for interlibrary loan items (borrowed from other libraries) will not be waived.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April. It is seen as a time to celebrate the contributions of the nation's libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support.
“During the pandemic, the Northfield Public Library shifted essential library services to a socially distanced and virtual world by increasing access to wireless internet, creating and broadcasting virtual programs for all ages, increasing our collection of e-books and other online resources, and serving many residents through home delivery and contactless pickup,” said Natalie Draper, library director. “We continued to deliver our enriching and informative programming and outreach services to underserved populations, as well as city initiatives such as the city ID and Link Services, while rapidly adapting them for new platforms and methods of delivery.”
The theme for National Library Week, “Welcome to Your Library,” is seen as promoting the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building — and that everyone is welcome to use their services.