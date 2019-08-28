Northfield Area Retired Educators plans to hold a discussion on Alzheimer's disease and dementia for retired educators Tuesday at FiftyNorth.
Hastings resident Colleen Fritsch plans to lead a discussion on the topics at 10 a.m. in room 103 at the facility, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. A social time for retired educators is planned for 9:30 a.m.
A press release states she has spent the last 20 years of her career in aging services, first at a small nonprofit, DARTS, and then at the Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging, working in both positions to engage community members to understand and support older adults. She retired last fall from the agency so she can have the time and flexibility to speak on the topic. She remains a volunteer at the agency.
As part of her work, she became trained as a dementia friend champion four years ago, helping Minnesota become a dementia friendly state.
The release states dementia friends is a global movement striving to create more dementia friendly communities by changing how people think, act and talk about dementia.