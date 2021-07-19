The Every Carl for Carleton Campaign is the most successful fundraising campaign in Carleton College’s history. The six-year campaign came to a record-breaking close on June 30, raising more than $491 million — well beyond the campaign’s original $400 million goal.
“The generosity of our alumni, parents, and friends has been truly humbling,” President Steve Poskanzer said. “My gratitude is boundless, and is matched only by my excitement over what this staggeringly successful campaign means for current and future generations of students.”
The four pillars of the campaign centered around enrolling the best students, improving teaching and learning, preparing students for life and career, and bolstering the annual fund. Among those, notable successes came in raising $154.3 million for financial aid, $256.6 million to support Carleton’s hands-on approach to learning, $24 million to fund experiences for students in support of future careers, and $10.6 million in fiscal year 2021 alone to support the annual fund.
The Every Carl for Carleton Campaign also funded three critical capital projects on campus — a performance commons addition to the Weitz Center for Creativity; an interdisciplinary science complex, including Evelyn M. Anderson Hall; and the soon-to-be completed Hasenstab Hall, which will house the political science department.
“We would not be here without the extraordinary commitment and enthusiasm of all our donors and volunteers,” Vice President for External Relations Tommy Bonner said. “They went above and beyond to ensure a bright future for Carleton and its students for many years to come.”
The campaign brought frequent and first-time donors alike with more than 1,500 alumni making their first gift during the course the of the campaign and over 91,000 gifts coming in under $100. The Carleton commitment runs deep with over 5,000 volunteers giving the generous gift of their time throughout the campaign’s six years.
“The Every Carl for Carleton Campaign called on our community to help preserve and improve the College for future generations,” said Cathy Paglia, Carleton trustee and chair of the Every Carl for Carleton Campaign. “And we, as Carls, answered.”