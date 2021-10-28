Various members of Randolph's FFA Chapter participated in the National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The event was offered in-person with health and safety precautions after the cancellation of a physical event in 2020. Corresponding virtual opportunities for students or leaders unable to attend the even tin-person were available.
Nicole Koziolek received recognition for being one of Minnesota's delegates for 2021. The National FFA Delegate Process engages student leaders from all State FFA Associations to discuss and propose action items to the National FFA Board of Directors for consideration and implementation. In 2021, MN FFA will be represented by nine delegates to deliberate on issues ranging from American Degree requirements to barriers and opportunities within the membership experience.
She is also a proficiency award finalist for diversified crop production.
Proficiency Awards allow students to showcase multiple year projects in unique agricultural areas. Finalists are identified based upon record keeping and application details and were interviewed over zoom earlier this summer. Each of Minnesota’s proficiency award finalists are one of four students nationally to be considered for their award. Students will learn their final placing live on stage during sessions throughout the convention.
Koziolek also was honored for earning her American FFA degree, the highest degree a student can earn as part of their FFA membership.
Students invest in work-based agricultural projects throughout their FFA membership and earn the degree after receiving their State FFA degree, holding active FFA membership for at least the last three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience. Community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required. Minnesota FFA’s recipients in 2021 will earn their degrees on Oct. 30 as part of the final day of the National FFA Convention.
Bobby Jeseritz, competes in the National FFA's creed speaking career and leadership development competition. National Competitors have been identified through regional and state competitions and are asked to showcase academic and technical knowledge as well as hands-on proficiency in career-relevant activities. In 2021, initial rounds of competition began virtually and select teams and individuals earned the right to compete in-person in the final rounds.