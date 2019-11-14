The Northfield Arts Guild’s Purple Door Youth Theater and director Rachel Haider present "Matilda, the Musical" at 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1 at the Northfield Arts Guild, 411 Third Street W., Northfield. "Matilda, the Musical" is by Dennis Kelly, based off the book by Roald Dahl. Music and lyrics are by Tim Minchin.
"'Matilda, the Musical' is considered an inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. It's about the power of imagination and courage,” Haider said. “Theater education sparks that same kind of creativity and determination. It builds patience and focus, improves memory, enhances communication and empathy skills, builds self-confidence, and frankly, is a ton of fun.”
“At Purple Door Youth Theater we create a fully produced, licensed show with enthusiastic and talented students in all roles, both on stage and backstage,” she added, noting there are nine student technicians and 32 student-actors.
Joining Haider on the artistic team for "Matilda, the Musical" is Music Director Liz Shepley, Choreographer Jana Hirsch, Technical Director and Teacher Deb Clark, and Costumer and Teacher Kate Stuart.
“With catchy songs, exciting dance numbers and compelling characters, Roald Dahl's quirky story is fun for both children and adults alike,” Haider said.
Tickets and information are available online at northfieldartsguild.org, by calling 507-645-8877, or at the Guild, 304 Division Street S., Northfield. General admission tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students.
Purple Door Youth Theater is considered an immersive educational theater experience. Elementary, middle and high school students are involved with every aspect of producing a show, like performing, designing, building, marketing and ushering in a safe and supportive environment. Project Purple Door is an extension of PDYT and focuses on ensemble-based storytelling, building productions through imaginative theatricality and minimal stagecraft.
"Matilda, the Musical" and Purple Door Youth Theater is sponsored by Schieck Orthodontics. The Guild’s education program is sponsored by the Northfield News.