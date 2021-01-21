Over 80 members attended the Women in Northfield Giving Support annual meeting Jan. 12 via Zoom. President Leah Rich reviewed 2020, WINGS' 20th anniversary year during the meeting. A press release states due to COVID-19, traditional events were not held in 2020 and board meetings were virtual. "However, the focus never changed and WINGS continued to improve the lives of women and youth in the Northfield area," the release states. "Over $83,000 in grants, including a Dare to Dream grant of $20,000 were given. In spite of the pandemic, substantial increases in both contributions and membership were seen."
WINGS members heard presentations from three grantee organizations. Katie Theis of Northfield Community College Collaborative, the recipient of the $20,000 Dare to Dream grant, told how the grant enabled the NCCC to move into a new larger space at the Northfield Community Resource Center. More students are reportedly being accommodated and more classes are offered to them as they work toward earning their associate degrees without leaving Northfield. Over 100 students are taking in person and online courses through NCCC.
TORCH (Tackling Obstacles and Raising College Hopes) presenter Katie Lovrien was reportedly joined by eighth grade students Daliah Agapito Rosas and Joandy Carranza Garibo. With the WINGS grant of $3,500, TORCH was able to hire an additional Americorps Promise Fellow.
"This has allowed more adults to be available both virtually and in-person for homework help," the release states. "In-person help gives students a quiet respite from distractions of siblings and family stress. Students spoke of challenges faced with distance learning and of their hopes for the future."
Holly Schoenbauer of Project Friendship shared the success of their Every Kid Deserves a Mentor program which serves students in grades 2-7. Students are matched with a mentor from either St. Olaf College, Carleton College, or Northfield Community College Collaborative. This year, a record 183 students are being served.
Technology has provided many opportunities for mentors and students to do virtual activities. It has also allowed students and mentors to continue meeting in the summer.
"It is amazing to be able to give kids someone to identify with,” Schoenbauer said.
The WINGS grant of $4,000 makes possible an expansion of staff.
For more information, visit wings-mn.org.