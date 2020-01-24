Winter Craft Roundup at the Northfield Public Library

On Jan. 11, over 100 people streamed through the Northfield Public Library meeting room to observe demonstrations of a variety of crafts, including rug hooking, spinning, knitting, quilting and wet felting.
A press release states Visitors were able to try their hands at the crafts. In addition, organizers of two local maker spaces explained the space for crafters. Fiber Space Makers meets at the Hotspot on Division Street. Cannon Valley Makers will have an open house informational meeting on Sunday and will open in March. Members of the Cannon Valley Makers had squares of wood for children to sand and polish, and then made into key chains.
The release states demonstrators were from local businesses and organizations Northfield Yarn, Reproduction Fabrics, Northfield Rug Hooking group, Fiber Space Makers and Cannon Valley Makers.
Observers could watch and try demonstrations, in-between munching on Tandem Bagels and cream cheese and sipping coffee.