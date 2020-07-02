The following students have been placed on academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the past 2020 spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato:
Dundas
• Honor — Laisha Agapito Romero
Northfield
• High honor — Sydney Carlson, Andrew Carroll, Preston Finger, Alexander Peterson and Sarah Skroch
• Honor — Kalista Dahle, Taylor Ernste, Courtney Fahey, Luke Fradgley, Isaac Leonard, Conner Malecha, Suzy Running, William Shelby, Alexa Standfuss, Clint Street, Bridget Sullivan, Chase Thomas and Zachary Waldemar
To be eligible for the high honors list, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average, earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.