The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is advising caution after residents reported phone calls, text messages and door-to-door scams regarding testing kits, fraudulent cures, health insurance and donating to bogus charities.
In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office advises:
- Do not respond to calls, texts or emails from unknown numbers or organizations
- Avoid clicking on links or opening email attachments
- Use trusted sources, such as legitimate government websites, for current, factual COVID-19 information.
The Sheriff’s Office notes scammers often spoof phone numbers to make it appear that the incoming call is from a local number or from a trusted company or government agency. Law enforcement advises not sharing personal or financial information through email, text messages or over the phone.
For more information, visit the Federal Communications Commission or U.S. Department of Homeland Security.