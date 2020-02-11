Local herbalist LuAnn Raadt will present two workshops — free and open to the public — at the Northfield Public library about using herbs for health:
A press release states My Backyard Pharmacy workshop will offer tips on growing herbs for teas and other health-supporting preparations at 6:30 p.m. March 10.
The DIY Herbal Remedies workshop will help participants learn the basic techniques of making herbal remedies — tinctures, oils, ointments, teas and powders — and suggestions on an in-home herbal apothecary at 6:30 p.m. March 23.
"Raadt, raised on a farm in southern Minnesota, grew up with a love of plants and growing things," the release states. "She now happily gathers many of the weeds her family once tried to eradicate and uses them in remedies for common physical ailments and imbalances. Trained under professional herbalists, she particularly enjoys identifying plants, learning their botanical markers and growing a variety of medicinal herbs that are not readily available or are considered at-risk in the wild. She is also passionate about introducing others to the fascinating world of herbal remedies and teas, and teaching them how to grow, make and use remedies for themselves."