The city of Northfield is asking for the public to participate in a short survey with questions related to the city’s strategic plan for service delivery and quality of community life by using Polco, an online public engagement platform.
A press release states residents’ individual information is never shared and cannot be accessed by the city. Survey results will be tabulated and shared with the City Council and community through the city website.
The survey is reportedly available in English and Spanish. Links to Polco can also be found on the city’s website, Facebook page and Instagram feed. Paper surveys are available at the Northfield Public Library and Motor Vehicle Services at City Hall.
The survey closes on March 1. Residents can participate on Polco at polco.us/northfield.