To protect the community, the Cannon Valley Makerspace is temporarily closed and will re-open based on official guidance.
A press release states the Cannon Valley Makers encourage the community to help secure the future of this resource for makers by becoming a member, making a financial donation, spreading the word about CVM and keeping an eye out for news from CVM as they continue to make personal protective equipment for medical workers and help others connect with resources to do the same.
To sign up for annual or monthly membership or make a donation, see cannonvalleymakers.org or send a check to Cannon Valley Makers at P.O.Box 161, Dundas, MN 55019.