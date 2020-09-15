Residents are invited to view and comment on the city’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) during its official commenting period from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
A press release states the program is part of the city’s regular review with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The goal of the program is to reduce the discharge of pollutants from their storm sewer system, to the maximum extent practicable. The program must cover public education, outreach and participation, a plan to detect and eliminate illicit discharges to the storm sewer system, construction-site and post-construction runoff controls, and pollution prevention.
The release states in the past, the city has taken part in the annual Earth Day Expo to provide the opportunity for Northfield residents. Due to COVID-19, the in-person portion of this event was canceled.
“For the health and safety of Northfield residents, the city is hosting this annual viewing and comment period online,” the release states.
Residents can view the program and submit all comments on the city’s website: ci.northfield.mn.us/swppp.