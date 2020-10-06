Due to COVID-19, Northfield Community Action Center, who has been collaborating with Northfield Public Schools and other local organizations, is not opening the group's long-term vision of a smaller choice-based super shelf, but instead doing drive-up food distributions.
A press release states the outdoor distributions will take place in the entrance of the Northfield Community Education Center, the location of the future satellite food shelf. Drive-thru distributions are scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, and Oct. 22, Nov. 5 and 19. Any changes or updates can be found on social media or by contacting the CAC at 507-664-3550.
Neighbors living on the north side of town have reportedly shared their need for fresh and healthy foods and that transportation to area grocery stores is difficult. CAC’s main food shelf is on the opposite side of town which can take over an hour to access via public transportation.
While the satellite was planned to open this month, the advent of COVID-19 caused the CAC to develop a different approach to increase food access on the north side. The release states the organization learned from this summer’s Truck-to-Trunk mass food distributions that expanded food support to more households than typically visit the food shelf, and the CAC has organized more frequent outdoor food distributions that include fresh, locally grown produce and culturally relevant foods.