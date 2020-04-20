Dakota County is expanding its COVID-19 hotline to connect residents to a range of local resources during the pandemic.
A press release states public health nurses are answering the hotline to assist callers seeking help in Dakota County for housing, financial support, physical and mental health and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline number is 952-891-7834 and is open Monday–Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Language interpreters are available.
Community resource information is also available on the county’s website. Visit dakotacounty.us, search COVID-19 resources.
The Minnesota Department of Health also has COVID-19 hotlines available daily. School and child care questions: 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. Health questions: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903