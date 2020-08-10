Early voting for the August Primary Election is available at Northfield City Hall, 2nd Floor Training Room:
• Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Note: wait times are typically 45 to 60 minutes for early voting on the day before the election and are expected to be longer due to COVID-19 protective measures.
Please read the following for important COVID-19 information for in person early voting and voting at the polls:
• Voters are requested to stay home if they are ill or have had close contact with a person who has COVID-19.
• CDC guidelines will be in place related to physical distancing and cleaning.
• Voters are required to follow all Governor's orders related to face coverings.
• Voters are requested to use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting the polls.
• Voters will be provided with a clean pen to use for the voting process. Please do not bring your own pen. Damage to the ballot counters can occur from some pens.
• Be prepared for increased wait times due to COVID-19 protective measures that will be place.
The Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find out where you vote, what is on your ballot and more at mnvotes.org
City of Northfield Election Day Polling Locations:
Ward 1 Precinct 1 - St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W. (co-located with W4, P1)
Ward 1 Precinct 2 - St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E.
Ward 2 Precinct 1 - United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. S. (follow signs for entrance at southeast door)
Ward 2 Precinct 2 - Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. (enter through south doors – FiftyNorth entrance)
Ward 3 Precinct 1 - Bethel Lutheran Church, 1321 North Ave. (co-located with W3, P2)
Ward 3 Precinct 2 - Bethel Lutheran Church, 1321 North Ave. (Dakota Co. Precinct)
Ward 4 Precinct 1 - St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W.
Ward 4 Precinct 2 - St. Olaf College Buntrock Commons, 1520 St. Olaf Ave. (Lion’s Pause)
Contact City Clerk Deb Little at 507-645-3001 or deb.little@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.