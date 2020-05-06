Northfield High School took third place in the Adam Smith division of the State Economics Challenge competition, the most challenging division for students in advanced classes.
A press release states Northfield students Jack Rizzo, Aydn Math and Brian Goodell earned the third-place title after receiving high scores in an online test of microeconomics, macroeconomics, international economics, current events and economic problem solving. The release states the students excelled in challenging circumstances, with the state championship and qualifying regional competitions moving to an online format due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Minnesota.
"The commitment and determination of these students, supported by social studies teacher and coach Brian Stevens, and of all competitors in the 2020 Economics Challenge program, is a sure credit to these outstanding young people," the release states.