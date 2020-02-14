Two regional spelling bees were held Tuesday at Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester, where 76 students participated. Students from 36 districts throughout southeast Minnesota advanced to compete in regional competitions coordinated by Southeast Service Cooperative.
A press release states the top 12 spellers — six from each spelling bee — now advance to the final spelling bee at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at Wood Lake Meeting Center, 210 Wood Lake Drive SE, Rochester. The event is anticipated to be done before noon. The grand champion of the final will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. on May 24-May 29.
Northfield students advancing to the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee are eighth-graders Leo Brunelle and Allie Hoffert.