Nearly 100 people attended Rice County Habitat for Humanity's goundbreaking for its 2021 Faith Build, adding the 55th, 56th, 57th and 58th homes in Rice County.
The project will reportedly begin with Kleese Construction soon to complete the exterior. Faith and community volunteers will be complete the interior sometime this summer and into the fall.
Organizers indicated generous donations from multiple churches and community businesses along with a grant from Thrivent Financial will allow for the completion of the build for four families. A sign up for volunteers at habitatricecounty.org will be available soon.
Reach out to jodihabitat.org to learn more about volunteering and support Habitat.