St. Olaf College and Carleton College made their annual donation to the city of Northfield Nov. 30.
This year’s donation was $160,000, split between the two colleges. Carleton Vice President and Treasurer Eric Runestad and St. Olaf Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jan Hanson presented the donation to Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and City Administrator Ben Martig in an event at City Hall.
The annual donation from the two Northfield colleges is a tradition that dates back to the 1920s. Carleton and St. Olaf are among the first colleges to make such a gift.
"Nearly 5,000 students from the two colleges call Northfield home for the academic year," a release from the colleges and city said. "Northfield provides students with restaurants, shopping, and emergency and professional services. Students enjoy local employment, internships, and volunteer opportunities that expand their academic experience.
"Likewise, the community benefits from the students and visitors St. Olaf and Carleton bring to Northfield. The students at both colleges are significant consumers and clients for local businesses, and provide countless volunteer hours for local schools and organizations.
"Their parents and family members also visit Northfield regularly to attend opening week festivities, athletic competitions, student recitals, music concerts, academic award ceremonies, and commencement weekends. These visitors, as well as the thousands of prospective students and their families who visit the two colleges each year, frequent local hotels, restaurants, and shops."