Defeat of Jesse James Days organizers have hidden 20 horseshoes this year throughout the community.
Horseshoe Hunt organizer Tim Freeland noted Nos. 1-19 pay out $20. The 20th is considered the official grand prize shoe.
"It is the antique that is used each year (not a keeper)," he said. "The first 19 are mementos that you can keep. If you find one, instructions on what to do next are attached to each shoe. You don't have to register your button to collect the $20 for the first 19. You can collect as many as you can find."