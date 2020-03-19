Northfield Hospital and Clinics announced Thursday it is temporarily closing its Express Care Clinic to protect patients and staff from possible coronavirus exposure.
The health system noted in a press release care the Express Care Clinic typically provides is available through other NH+C locations.
"Call NH+C to discuss your symptoms," the health system states. "A triage nurse will help determine the best location if you need to be seen."
The Northfield Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and can be reached at 507-646-1494. After-hours phone calls should be placed to the Emergency Department, 507-646-1100. Anyone with an emergency is advised to dial 911 and call before visiting a health care location.