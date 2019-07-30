Aidan Tuma of Northfield was named to the spring 2019 dean's list at Bemidji State University. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Local student named to dean's list at Bemidji State University
- Anne Kopas
- Updated
