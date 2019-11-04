The Northfield High School Chess team had a successful competition on Saturday. The A press release states the Twin Cities High School Chess League, SE Division held their Individual Tournament on Saturday at Eastview High School.
Reuben Menk placed fourth in the Championship Division and Peter Lovoll brought home the 11th place medal in the Championship Division. Do Kim won fifth place in the Novice Division and Roman Kopp, Caelan Bratland, Jack Meyer Garvey and Jakob Sterud played very well against challenging opponents in the Championship Division.