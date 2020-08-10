Due to print deadlines coming before Tuesday's primary election, the News will instead have immediate online coverage and extensive writing on the results, both within the city of Northfield and Rice County, in our Aug. 19 edition.
Currently, Northfield mayoral candidates David Ludescher and Jon Denison and incumbent Rhonda Pownell are slated to have a primary election.
Rice County Commissioner Jake Gillen will face challengers Joe Adamek and Bill McDonald for his seat. Gillen represents District 1, which includes a small portion of Northfield but is mostly rural.