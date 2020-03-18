Northfield Hospital and Clinics stated Tuesday it will focus testing on hospitalized patients needing acute care, health care workers and people who live in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities as the region continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came the same day as the Minnesota Department of Health issued new testing guidance due to a national shortage of COVID-19 laboratory testing materials. The hospital system's focus conforms with that guidance.
The health system states those who suspect or have known COVID-19 cases but are not severely ill should stay home while they recover.
Based on MDH guidance, the health system stated people with an undiagnosed fever cough or shortness of breath should self-quarantine for seven days after they first become ill – or 72 hours after symptoms improve and they are fever-free without medications – whichever is longer. People are advised to seek care if symptoms become severe and call ahead to health care providers or the Northfield Emergency Department at 507-646-1100.
"Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from household members and intimate contacts," the hospital system states.
"Household members and intimate contacts should limit their own activities in public for 14 days, and monitor for symptoms."