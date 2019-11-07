The St. Olaf Orchestra and conductor Steven Amundson are excited to share a Family Concert at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at St. Olaf College in Boe Memorial Chapel.
A press release states admission is free, and families and children of all ages are encouraged to attend.
The release states the concert will also feature a guest appearance and music by local Northfield duo Louis and Dan & the Invisible Band. Selections include two of their biggest hits, “Underwear Spaghetti” and “I Love to Sing,” with a new orchestration written by St. Olaf junior David Kriete.
The release states families can look forward to hearing popular pieces.
At 3 p.m. — 30 minutes before the concert — members of the St. Olaf orchestra will host an “Instrument Petting Zoo” in front of the stage. The release states children can get a close-up view of the instruments of the orchestra, learn fun facts about them, and hear their unique sounds.
During the concert, young audience members (ages 6-12) will have a chance to show their conducting moves and one lucky student will be selected to take the podium to conduct a short piece with the orchestra.
Interviews, images, and video are available upon request. Please reach Connor Smith at smith66@stolaf.edu or 507-786-3646.