CareChoice Cooperative, a member organization representing skilled nursing facilities in Minnesota, has received funding for a one-year performance-based improvement project to address and prevent mobility decline in long-term care residents. A press release states the project, which began Jan. 1, and ends Dec. 31, has four participating facilities, one of which is Three Links Care Center in Northfield.
The Resident Centered Mobility Maintenance (RCMM) project will focus on preventing mobility decline in long-term care residents by implementing interventions and activities that impact walking, mobility and range of motion (ROM). Technologies like activity monitors and virtual reality (VR) headsets will be used with residents. Activity monitors will track resident’s steps, gait, distance and duration of walking. Data gathered from them will reportedly will allow staff to compare a resident’s walking abilities over time, leading to early intervention to prevent a decline. Using VR headsets is seen as a way to promote upper body movement as residents are motivated to interact with engaging virtual reality experiences. Activity programs focusing on mobility and range of motion will be done by therapeutic recreation departments. Screening, documentation and communication between facility staff and therapy will also be standardized.