The Cannon Valley Elder Collegium (CVEC) has reportedly been successful using online courses via Zoom, so courses will continue online for the spring term. A press release states formal registration for the CVEC spring term that begins the week of March 29, 2021, closes on Monday, March 8. Processing of all registrations received by that date will begin at 6 p.m., and students will then be admitted to oversubscribed courses by lottery. According to the release, classes are limited to 15 participants. After March 8, registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis.
Register/download paper copies and find more details about the courses and instructors, including schedule and recommended readings, at cvec.org. The fee for an eight-week course is $50 (not including the cost of a textbook).
The faculty of the Elder Collegium courses include emeriti faculty from Carleton and St. Olaf colleges as well as other schools and professions. There are no prerequisites for taking these courses. They are offered as lifelong learning experiences.