2019-20 NORHIAN Advisor Kathy Ness recently announced the NORHIAN yearbook signing tradition is "alive and it's fully digital to suit socially distanced students."
A press release states with the help of the launch of Jostens new platform, Yearbook Digital Signing Pages, every student in the school will be given the opportunity to create virtual signing pages, invite their friends to leave messages and print out the final pages to keep with the yearbook as a permanent keepsake. This opportunity is available for every student, whether they purchased a yearbook or not.
Students are encouraged to visit signing.yearbooksigning.jostens.com to get started with their yearbook.