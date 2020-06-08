Northfield students in grades two through five submitted their Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution posters to Cannon River Watershed Partnership through email this year.

A press release states the contest is co-sponsored by the city of Northfield and CRWP to educate students and families about what they can do to keep city stormwater and the Cannon River clean and safe. The release states some simple ways you can keep the water that runs into city storm drains clean is by picking up litter in your neighborhood, sweeping grass and fertilizer pellets off of sidewalks and streets and back into your lawn, and by picking up after your dog.

Winning posters will be displayed at Northfield City Hall throughout 2020. The city of Northfield and CRWP thank contest participants and everyone taking action to make sure that only rain goes down the drain.

Second and third grade contest winners:

First place — Harrison Metz, second-grader at St. Dominic School — teacher Janet Sletten

Second place — Jordyn Finstuen, second-grader at St. Dominic School — teacher Janet Sletten

Third place — Catherine McCormick, second-grader at Greenvale Park Elementary School — teacher: Sra. Amundson

Fourth and fifth grade contest winners:

First place — Adeline Williams, fourth-grader at Prairie Creek Community School — teacher Michelle Martin

Second place — Hazel Shuffelton, fourth-grader at Prairie Creek Community School — teacher Cathy Oehmke

Third place — Ellie Driscoll, fourth-grader at Greenvale Park Elementary — teacher Mr. Garcia

Honorable Mentions:

Elijah Olson — fourth-grader at Prairie Creek Community School — teacher Cathy Oehmke

Greta Marohl — fourth-grader at Greenvale Park Elementary — teacher Mrs. Dimick

