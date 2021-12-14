Lou Ann Weflen and Ellen Blume of the DAR Josiah Edson Northfield chapter delivered care packages, oranges, backpacks, gloves and hand sanitizer to the CRRC in Minneapolis on December 9th.
The items will be distributed to homeless veterans in Minnesota through the Veterans Administration Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC). The center's facility offers showers, laundry machines and computers for homeless veterans to use, as well as computer training, dietary consultations, medical care, mental health care and referrals to community resources.