Minnesota Connections Academy (MNCA) student Katherine Leonard, of Dennison, was among the 15 students recently inducted into the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society and National Elementary Honor Society in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.
To qualify students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher, attended MNCA for at least one full semester, committed to attending meetings throughout the school year, and committed to completing 50 volunteer hours throughout the school year.